OMG! Celebs Caught Off-Guard

Taylor Swift shocked

By Katie Mathewson & Michael Mullen

Try as she might, Tyra Banks can't get the whole world to smize all the time. But if we had paps jumping from bushes with flashing cameras, we'd very likely make these faces, too. You'll probably be surprised to hear that March 15 is Dumbstruck Day, so in honor of the silly holiday, we're showing you the shocked faces of your favorite celebs.

Taylor Swift just signed an autograph for a handsome young lad, then dated him, broke up, and scrawled her new hit song -- all before leaving the red carpet.