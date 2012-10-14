Once More, With Feline? Kim K. Styles Questionable Catsuit, Leather Pants

By Kat Giantis

Yep, the cat does indeed have our tongue now that we've gotten a gander at Kim Kardashian in these two outfits. On the left is a photo that the attention-adoring reality starlet tweeted on Saturday of a Halloween costume shopping expedition. That this is pretty much the same spotted catsuit she wore in 2010 (minus, alas, the privacy panel in front) shows either a serious feline jones since the arrival of fluffy kitty Mercy or a lack of originality.

That same day, Kardashian, 31, sported a pair of leather jodhpurs as she stepped out to film scenes for "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami." The hip-amplifying animal hide seems like an uncomfortable and clammy choice for Miami, although not a surprising one: Kim has developed a soft spot for leather separates since she began dating Kanye West in the spring.

So, tell us: