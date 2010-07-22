Outing Celeb Spies

By Melissa Hunter

Sure, actors play spies all the time, but we think these spy movies are merely used as decoys for Hollywood's true double agents. (Oh and they also are used to make boatloads of money, but that's just a bonus). And while we hate to give up their identities, we feel it's our obligation -- our civic celebrity gossip blogging duty -- to do so.

Angelina Jolie

Spy tip-offs: Um, playing a spy (might be too obvious, but it's so obvious that it's covert); *ahem* secret tattoos; constantly moving from country to country; history of illicit affairs; being the ultimate femme fatale (both in movies and IRL)

Concluded espionage: Plastic Surgeons of America to make everyone feel never, ever hot enough