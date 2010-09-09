Parade Pop Culture Poll

By Rebecca Silverstein

Between weddings, breakups and prison sentences, Hollywood's had a pretty eventful summer. So, PARADE checked in with the American public to find out their vote on the best -- and worst -- celebrities in their annual Summer Pop Culture Poll. Find out all the winners (and losers) now!

Lindsay Lohan may not be winning very many roles these days, but she did pick up two, er, honors in Parade's poll:

-- Lindsay (40%) took the top prize for most overexposed celeb, followed by any members of Kim Kardashian's family (18%), Lady Gaga (12%) and Tiger Woods (11%).

-- And not too many people want to work for LiLo! Forty-two percent said Lindsay is the celeb they'd least like to work for as a personal assistant. Other celebs Americans would take a pass on working for: Lady Gaga (18%), Courtney Love (17%), Simon Cowell (11%) and Mariah Carey (6%).