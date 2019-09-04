Our favorite pics of Paul Walker

By Chris Gardner

Paul Walker's gorgeous face, piercing blue eyes and effortless charisma made him a movie star. And though a tragic car accident took his life on Nov. 30, 2013, he left behind an impressive archive of films to remind audiences what made the 40-year-old actor so special. One of those projects -- Relativity Media's "Brick Mansions," his last fully completed film -- opens on April 25. In time for the pic's debut, let's take a look back at Paul's life in photos ...

Southern California guys definitely have a specific look, and Paul Walker fit the bill. He was born Paul William Walker on Sept. 12, 1973, in Glendale, Calif. The son of a former model mother and sewer contractor father, Paul had two brothers, Cody and Caleb, and two sisters, Ashlie and Amie. During his youth, the blue-eyed boy was active in sports and surfing and was eager to pursue a career in marine biology. But Hollywood came calling …