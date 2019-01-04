19 stars to watch in 2019

Need a break from all of the New Year's resolution talk? Wonderwall.com has got you covered! How about setting your eyes on the latest crop of rising stars in the year ahead, like Millie Bobby Brown? She already made her mark in Hollywood on the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," but she's about to explode onto the big-screen scene. The 14 year old, who already has an Emmy nomination under her belt, will make her feature-film debut in "Godzilla II: King of the Monsters" on May 31. Keep reading for more celebrities to watch in 2019...

RELATED: 19 pop culture anniversaries to expect in 2019