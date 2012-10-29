Angelina Jolie Takes Kids Halloween Costume Shopping in L.A.

Us Weekly

Happy almost Halloween from the Jolie-Pitts!

Angelina Jolie took her children Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox shopping for last-minute Halloween costumes Oct. 28 at the Halloween Adventure Superstore in Sherman Oaks, Calif., browsing the aisles for close to an hour.

PHOTOS: Celebs' 2012 Halloween costumes

Among the items the brood scooped up during their trip? A unicorn costume for 4-year-old Vivienne and a dinosaur stuffed toy for her twin brother.

"Angelina looked amazing! She definitely looked really healthy and she was really sweet. A few fans came up to her and she was beyond nice to them and talked to every single one of them," an onlooker tells Us Weekly, adding that Vivienne wore her unicorn costume the entire time. "They were there for close to an hour and they had a pretty large purchase."

PHOTOS: How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie built a life together

Earlier this week, Us Weekly exclusively reported that Vivienne and her actress mom, 37, will have some company on the big screen when the duo appears in Disney's "Maleficent:" Jolie-Pitt kids Pax, 8, and Zahara, 7.

"They have smaller parts," reveals a source, who adds that Pax and Zahara won't have speaking roles. "Shiloh was supposed to be in it, too, but she was bored and not in the mood during the day her part was supposed to happen, so she ended up not being in the film."

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie explains how she avoided leading a "shallow" life

Slated for a March 2014 release, the film is a remaining of the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, told from the villainess' perspective; Jolie plays the titular role. Her daughter Vivienne will play the child version of Elle Fanning's Princess Aurora.

Click through to see more photos of the Jolie-Pitts shopping for their costumes!