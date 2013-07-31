Avril Lavigne Battles the Dreaded Bear Shark and More LOL Pics
Avril Lavigne
By Michael Mullen
Some actor just called his mom and said, "Hey, guess what? I finally got my big break! I'm in the new Avril Lavigne video! Well, no, you can't tell it's me, I'm playing a shark bear and she's attacking me with a buzzsaw guitar, but it's a start, Mom! It's a start!"
