Baby Bump Watch: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell pregnant

By Wonderwall Editors

As the due date for Kristen Bell's first child with fiance Dax Shepard approaches, we're taking a look back at how her baby bump has popped. Click through to see more photos of Kristen's bump throughout her pregnancy.

RELATED: Best off-season bikini bods

The actress's baby bump was just barely visible in a fuchsia smock at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her film "The Lifeguard" in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19, 2013.