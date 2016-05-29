Out and About

Behind-the-scenes at Prince William and Prince Harry's day at the Audi Polo Challenge

Yoga, celebrity meet-and-greets, photobombs -- who would have thought that stuff was part of a polo match? Prince William and his brother Prince Harry showed us that a lot more goes on than we imagined during the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park in London on May 28, 2016. Just look at Willie stretching it out before the games began! Click on for more fun behind-the-scenes photos of the Royal bros.

