Beyonce, Reese Witherspoon and more celebrities get into the holiday spirit

The holidays are finally here! Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by checking out Beyonce, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga and more stars who got into the holiday spirit early this year, starting with Queen B, who donned a Santa hat and a festive jacket featuring tinsel and Christmas tree ornaments at a party in New York City on Dec. 14, 2015. Now keep reading for more!

