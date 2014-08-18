BING: Unusual Baby Names

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Celebrities find inspiration in strange places when it comes to naming their offspring. Can you recall the weirdest, wackiest baby names in Hollywood? Keep reading for a refresher.

Christina Aguilera gave her first child Max, now 6 years old, a normal name. But when it came to naming her daughter, she let the seasons and weather inspire her.

BING: See what she named her daughter

FIND: Check out her baby bump

SEARCH: Find out what her net worth is