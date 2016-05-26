Blake Shelton, Julia Roberts and more celebrities support Red Nose Day
Gotta love it when celebrities give back!! Everyone from Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Jack Black, Blake Shelton and more are pitching in to support Red Nose Day, a campaign that helps raise funds to fight kids' poverty. Keep reading to check out the big names who rallied together for the May 26, 2016, event.
Gotta love it when celebrities give back!! Everyone from Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Jack Black, Blake Shelton and more are pitching in to support Red Nose Day, a campaign that helps raise funds to fight kids' poverty. Keep reading to check out the big names who rallied together for the May 26, 2016, event.