Brad Pitt, is that you?! See how his appearance has changed through the years

In honor of Brad Pitt's 52nd birthday on Dec. 18, 2015, let's take a look back at how his appearance has changed over the years, starting with this old photo. Yup, that's Brad in 1979 when he was a freshman on the Kickapoo High School basketball team in Springfield, Illinois. The future A-lister rocked a perfectly round bowl-cut hairdo while posing for a yearbook photo with his teammates. Now keep reading for more!

