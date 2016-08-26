J.Lo and Casper Smart split, and more ICYMI celeb news for Aug. 21-26

The past week in celebrity news saw the fun and the serious. It also saw a 15-time father (Hi, DMX!). However, the biggest news of the week made everyone say the same thing: Here we go again. Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart have split up. There are a ton of stories speculating on the reasons behind the breakup, but one popular theory centers on his choice to attend a UFC fight in Las Vegas with his boys rather than a benefit gala in the Hamptons with her. She was apparently really mad about that. The couple first got together in 2011 and briefly split in 2014 before reconciling that summer, but this time, they may be dunzo for good.

RELATED: Ageless wonders