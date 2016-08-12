Megan Fox welcomes a boy, The Rock angers Vin Diesel and more ICYMI news for Aug. 7-12

We're certainly in the dog days of summer now, which is usually a slow time. But don't tell that to several sets of new parents, including Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green. Their house just got a little more hectic this week after she gave birth to a baby boy. The couple named their third son Journey River Green. According to reports, the little guy actually arrived on Aug. 4, but his parents initially kept mum about the birth. Keep reading for more...

