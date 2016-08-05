Kelly Osbourne gets sued by Ozzy's mistress, plus more ICYMY celeb news for July 31 - Aug. 5

Love lost, love found, love cemented in marriage. That sums up the past week in celebrity news. However, there is no love whatsoever between Kelly Osbourne and her father's former mistress. Kelly could soon have to face a judge because of what she did after learning about Ozzy Osbourne's affair: It was revealed this week that Kelly is being sued by hairstylist Michelle Pugh for defamation. Kelly, if you'll recall, tweeted out a very X-rated message to her followers in May 2016 after Ozzy's indiscretions were revealed. She posted Michelle's phone number and publicly accused the woman of elder abuse, among other things, refusing to pin any blame on her father. Michelle, who admits to the affair, said Kelly's tweet caused her pain and affected her business.

