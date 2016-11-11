Rob Kardashian and Russell Brand are dads, plus more ICYMI news for Nov 6-11

Thanks to the presidential election, about half the population was happy this week while the other half was sad. One thing, though, we can all agree on? Babies -- and there was something in the water this week! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed their new little princess on Nov. 10, 2016, and named her Dream Renee Kardashian. Rob's mom Kris Jenner called her granddaughter's birth "one of the most precious moments of my life." Dream entered the world at 9:18 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

RELATED: Celeb babies of 2016