Charlie Sheen's ex is hospitalized for a psych eval, plus more ICYMI news for Nov. 13-18

Love was certainly in the air over the past week in celebrity news. There were engagements, pregnancies, a wedding and even an affair exposed. But Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, owned the news cycle. For the better part of the morning on Nov. 16, 2016, Charlie was in a panic as his ex was reportedly missing with the couple's 7-year-old twins. The story was crazy. According to TMZ, Brooke -- who has a long history of substance abuse issues -- wandered into a Salt Lake City bar barefoot on Nov. 15 "looking disheveled" with sons Bob and Max in tow. She asked someone for a cigarette and later got into an argument with a nanny. The cops were called, but Brooke left before police showed up. She was next spotted with her children at 6 a.m. with both kids barefoot and in pajamas. A witness told TMZ she was hitting them, but that was never confirmed by police. People magazine reported that Brooke had a breakdown after going off her medication. Finally, in the late-morning hours, police spoke to Brooke and deemed everyone safe. However, things weren't over. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a woman claiming to be Brooke's mom called and asked them to stop Brooke's car and take her in to see if she was mentally stable. Officers found her on the freeway and delivered her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

