Miley's photogenic pup and more celebri-pets

By Jessica Wedemeyer

In Hollywood, finding true friends can be a mission. Fortunately, celebs like Miley Cyrus, Halle Berry, Britney Spears and Orlando Bloom can always depend on man's best friend for some quality company. Click through for more adorable photos of stars and their pets.

Miley Cyrus and puppy Bean made for quite the photogenic pair when leaving a photo studio in New York City on Feb. 15, 2013.