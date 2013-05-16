Ryan Reynolds' pup gets lots of attention, plus more celebri-pets!

By Katie Mathewson

Why do we love seeing celebs with their pets so much? Well, it is a double dose of cute. Plus, we like seeing the rich and famous doing something, you know, normal. But more than anything, seeing how much these superstars love their furry friends makes our hearts melt. Regardless of what your reasons may be, you're guaranteed to love these adorable pics!

RELATED: The Royal Couple's favorite sports

Ryan Reynolds takes a break during his walk in New York to adjust pup Baxter's collar. Soon after, the duo were back to enjoying the rest of their dog day afternoon on May 7.