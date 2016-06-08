Tracy Morgan pets a pig on the 'Clapper' movie set, plus more celebripets
Celebs love their furry friends -- and we love seeing snaps of them cuddled up with cute pups, on walks with their canines or hanging, in Tracy Morgan's case, with a big 'ol pig on the set of the film "Clapper" in Los Angeles on June 16, 2016. Keep reading to see more photos of stars with darling animals.
RELATED: Funny celebrity photos for June 2016
Celebs love their furry friends -- and we love seeing snaps of them cuddled up with cute pups, on walks with their canines or hanging, in Tracy Morgan's case, with a big 'ol pig on the set of the film "Clapper" in Los Angeles on June 16, 2016. Keep reading to see more photos of stars with darling animals.
RELATED: Funny celebrity photos for June 2016