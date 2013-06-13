Alessandra Ambrosio's furry shopping partner & more celebri-pets
Alessandra Ambrosio dog
By Molly McGonigle
There's pretty much nothing cuter than celebrities spending some quality time with their pets. Luckily for you, we've rounded up a few of our favorite celebs hanging out with their animal friends. Click through to get your daily dose of cuteness!
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys a warm, summery afternoon with her white four-legged friend in Santa Monica on May 31, 2013.
