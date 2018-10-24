Celebrities who were born on Halloween

How about little cake and some candles with that candy? For some stars, Halloween isn't just a day for trick-or-treating -- it's the day they celebrate their birthday! Wonderwall.com has rounded up a list of celebrities who came into this world on All Hallows' Eve, starting with this music star. Rapper-turned-TV home renovation expert Vanilla Ice (real name: Robert Van Winkle) was born on Oct. 31, 1967. In 2010, he honored his special b-day by releasing a track called "Born On Halloween" with Insane Clown Posse's Violent J. Keep reading for more...

