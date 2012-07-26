Celebritot Firsts

By Rebecca Silverstein

As we watch celebritots grow, it's hard to not get a little choked up at their milestones. With these kids, even run-of-the-mill moments seem big. After all, they are celebrities' kids. Keep clicking to see our favorite celebrispawns' most memorable moments, from first Mohawks to movie debuts.

Suri Cruise's First High Heels

Most girls loathe wearing high heels. Not Suri! This tiny tot has been wearing them since she was just 3 years old. She was first spotted wearing silver peep-toes in fall 2009, which sparked a debate in the parenting world. But mom Katie Holmes supports her daughter's controversial choice in footwear. "They are actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids," she told Access Hollywood. "I found them for her, and she loves them."

