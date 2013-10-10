Celebritots

Sarah Jessica Parker blows her daughter a kiss, plus more celebs out with their kids

sarah jessica parker daughter sarah jessica parker daughter
Splash News 1 / 18

sarah jessica parker daughter

By Wonderwall Editors

Is there anything cuter than seeing celebrities out and about with their kids? Click through to enjoy some cute photos of stars spending quality time with their kids.

Sarah Jessica Parker happily blows her daughter Tabitha a kiss as the two stroll through the New York streets on Oct. 8, 2013.

Up Nextreactions
Splash News 1 / 18

sarah jessica parker daughter

By Wonderwall Editors

Is there anything cuter than seeing celebrities out and about with their kids? Click through to enjoy some cute photos of stars spending quality time with their kids.

Sarah Jessica Parker happily blows her daughter Tabitha a kiss as the two stroll through the New York streets on Oct. 8, 2013.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries