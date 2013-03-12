Skyler plants a sweet kiss on Rachel Zoe, plus more celebritots
Rchel Zoe Skyler berman kiss
By Wonderwall Editors
There's nothing sweeter than seeing our favorite stars spending some quality time with their mini-mes. From soccer games to walks in the park, click through to see the most aw-worthy celeb outings with their adorable kids.
There's no shortage of cuteness in this moment captured of Rachel Zoe and her stylish little guy Skyler, who planted a smooch on his mama while hanging out at Los Angeles' Coldwater Canyon Park on March 9, 2013.
