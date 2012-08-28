Celebritots: Siblings Edition

By Molly McGonigle

There's just something really cute about seeing celebrities out and about with their kids. And it gets doubly -- or even triply -- adorable when they step out with multiple kids! Click through to see what these siblings and their famous parents have been up to lately.

Heidi Klum takes her army of kids -- Henry, Lou, Johan and Leni -- out for the perfect New York summer day, including lunch and a stop at the park on Aug. 6, 2012.