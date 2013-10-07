Celebritots with dyed locks

Gena Oppenheim

From diapers to dye jobs?! Some of these celebrity kids weren't even out of their Pampers Easy Ups before getting creative with their hair color. Click through to see which famous tots went straight from their high chairs to a salon chair for some vibrant highlights and lowlights.

With stylish genes from rocker parents Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, it would've been weird if Kingston Rossdale didn't get funky with his 'do as a youngster. Back in 2011, at the ripe old age of 5, this tiny tot was already jamming out with a spiky blue Mohawk.