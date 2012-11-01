Celebrity Airport Style

By Molly McGonigle

While most of us prefer to fly in comfort, most celebrities see traveling as another opportunity to showcase their personal style. And seeing as the new film "Flight" comes out on Nov. 2, there's no time like the present to see how famous people travel. From leather pants to high heels to dresses, see what unusual outfits stars travel in.

At first glance, a one-piece jumper seems like a questionable travel outfit. But Heidi prefers to make stylish statements, so she added a leather jacket and scarf to her unique ensemble while flying into Cannes.