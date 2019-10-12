Celebs react to Robert Forster death

Robert Forster, an Oscar nominee who starred in "Jackie Brown," "The Descendents," "Mullholland Drive" and a slew of others, passed away after battling brain cancer. He was 78. The decorated actor died the same day that "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" was released on Netflix. It was his final film. After his death, many in Hollywood took to social media to honor the actor. Click through to see who paid tribute…

