Celebs react to Prince's passing

Prince abruptly passed away on Thursday morning, sending shockwaves though the entire entertainment industry. He was 57. Prince's death comes just a week after his plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Illinois. Little was known about the incident, but the in-flight medical emergency came following two concerts in the same night, concerts he had rescheduled due to a bout with the flu. Prince's influence on music is well documented, being one of the highest selling artists of all time. He has won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. The entertainment world was nearly dumbstruck at the news of his sudden passing, with many taking to social media to pay their respects to the "Purple Rain" singer. Click through to see the entertainment world's reactions...

