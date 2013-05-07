Celebs Revealed: Stars Before the Met Gala

jessica biel street syle

By Molly McGonigle

Have you ever wondered what celebs look like before they get all dolled up for fashionable events? Well, the morning before the Met Gala, celebs were seen running all around New York getting ready for the big night, whose theme was "Punk: Chaos to Couture." Click through to see how these stars transformed their look from the morning to the night.

Jessica Biel did her best to go incognito in all dark colors and a pair of shades while strolling around with her dog in New York on May 6, 2013.