Coco Austin's Got an Ugly Friend, and More LOL Pics

Coco Austin

By Michael Mullen

We asked our our good buddies on Facebook to write a caption for this striking photo of Coco and her K-9 pal. And the winner is ...

Kristen Balsis! She wrote that Rascal, the World's Ugliest Dog was thinking, "Shoot...I dropped my treat down those things...diving in to retrieve it in 3, 2...1....."

Thanks, Kristen, and thanks everybody else for playing!

