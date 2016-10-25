Listomania

The Trump family's highs and lows

Rex USA 1 / 23

Our favorite member of the Trump clan, Ivanka Trump, turns 35 on Oct. 30, 2016. In honor of Donald Trump's daughter's big day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her famous family and some of the biggest highlights of their lives so far -- the good, the bad and the orange! Keep reading to relive all things Trump...

RELATED: Celebs who support Trump

Up NextCountry Legends
Rex USA 1 / 23

Our favorite member of the Trump clan, Ivanka Trump, turns 35 on Oct. 30, 2016. In honor of Donald Trump's daughter's big day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her famous family and some of the biggest highlights of their lives so far -- the good, the bad and the orange! Keep reading to relive all things Trump...

RELATED: Celebs who support Trump

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries