Dwayne Johnson: The Rock's life in pictures
From the wrestling ring to the red carpet, Dwayne Johnson has been in the limelight for more than two decades. Over the years, he's evolved from the WWF's The Rock into a bona fide Hollywood action star -- and the highest paid actor working today. Let's take a look back at his life in pictures.
From the wrestling ring to the red carpet, Dwayne Johnson has been in the limelight for more than two decades. Over the years, he's evolved from the WWF's The Rock into a bona fide Hollywood action star -- and the highest paid actor working today. Let's take a look back at his life in pictures.