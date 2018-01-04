Elvis Presley's family: Where are they now?

Elvis Presley might be best known as a music icon and rock 'n' roll pioneer, but the singer was also a family man. Before he passed away in 1977 at age 42, Elvis enjoyed a passionate love affair with wife Priscilla Presley and a close bond with daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Today, many members of his family have made their own strides in the music industry, starred in blockbuster films and navigated personal hardships. In honor of Elvis' birthday -- he would have been 83 on Jan. 8, 2018 -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the King's family members and what they're up to today. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: One-hit wonders: Where are they now?