Celebs on Social Media

Fourth of July 2016: See how the stars celebrated

1 / 4

Gigi Hadid donned a red, white and blue striped swimsuit while celebrating Independence Day at buddy Taylor Swift's house in Rhode Island where she tossed a football with fellow model Karlie Kloss (not pictured) on July 4, 2016.

