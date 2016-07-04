Fourth of July 2016: See how the stars celebrated
Gigi Hadid donned a red, white and blue striped swimsuit while celebrating Independence Day at buddy Taylor Swift's house in Rhode Island where she tossed a football with fellow model Karlie Kloss (not pictured) on July 4, 2016.
