George Clooney Is No Help at All, and More LOL Pics
By Michael Mullen
Celebrity safety tip: George Clooney is very busy being handsome, so if you're choking on a falafel, don't look to him for a Heimlich maneuver. You're just going to have to die. (On the bright side, George is going to look fantastic in that black suit at your funeral.)
