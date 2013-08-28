LOL Pics

George Clooney Is No Help at All, and More LOL Pics

StarTraks 1 / 12

By Michael Mullen

Celebrity safety tip: George Clooney is very busy being handsome, so if you're choking on a falafel, don't look to him for a Heimlich maneuver. You're just going to have to die. (On the bright side, George is going to look fantastic in that black suit at your funeral.)

Up NextSay cheese
StarTraks 1 / 12

By Michael Mullen

Celebrity safety tip: George Clooney is very busy being handsome, so if you're choking on a falafel, don't look to him for a Heimlich maneuver. You're just going to have to die. (On the bright side, George is going to look fantastic in that black suit at your funeral.)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries