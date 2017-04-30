Gwen Stefani's sons and niece celebrate their First Communion
It was another proud mama moment for Gwen Stefani. On April 29, 2017, she was front and center as sons Kingston Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale and niece Stella Stefani marked a rite of passage for Catholic children: their First Holy Communion. Gwen posted a slew of photos and video clips on Snapchat from the kids' big day at a Los Angeles church as well as back at home, where they enjoyed a beautiful fun- and food-filled family party. Keep reading to see more images from Gwen's happy day...
