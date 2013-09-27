Hilary Duff's cutest mommy moments

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Hilary Duff has had countless film roles, a hit television series and a No. 1 album under her stylish belt. But it seems the accomplishment that the singer/actress is most proud of is her son, Luca. In honor of Hilary's birthday on Sept. 28, we're rounding up her cutest mommy moments with her baby boy, whose dad is hockey player Mike Comrie. Keep clicking for more aw-worthy photos ...

RELATED: Disney stars: Where are they now?

Luca passed out on his mama's shoulder after an exhausting day of shopping at a pet store in Los Angeles on March 26, 2013.