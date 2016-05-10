The strangest celebrity conspiracy theories

Is Tupac alive? Is Lorde really 45 years old? Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? Add some famous faces, and you dial up the drama even more! Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most scandalous celebrity conspiracy theories of all time so let's get started! First up is one of the most recent and, perhaps, craziest cases of mistaken identity: Some believe that Katy Perry is, in fact, the late pageant princess JonBenet Ramsey. The rumors made the rounds in February 2016. The genesis? A YouTube video from 2014 that claims it's very clear JonBenet became Katy (just look at their similar-looking parents!) because, among other things, the young blond murder victim has the same eyebrows as adult pop star Katy. Keep reading for even more far-fetched and fantastical celebrity conspiracy theories!

RELATED: Biggest celebrity makeovers of 2016