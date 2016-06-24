Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx rumors pick up, and more ICYMI celeb news for June 19-24

The past week in celebrity news was dominated by headlines about a sad and tragic death, a possible budding romance, a rap-world breakup and happy pregnancy news. First, the romance news. Are they or aren't they? Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's long-rumored romance was basically confirmed this past week -- by one of his friends! It was then retracted. During an appearance on the "Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast, former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Claudia Jordan said of Jamie and Katie, "He is very happy with her. I like that he seems very happy." That was the most one-the-record confirmation to date. However, the next day, Claudia said she "misspoke" and didn't know anything about the romance. Hmmmm, seems fishy.