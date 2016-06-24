Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx rumors pick up, and more ICYMI celeb news for June 19-24
The past week in celebrity news was dominated by headlines about a sad and tragic death, a possible budding romance, a rap-world breakup and happy pregnancy news. First, the romance news. Are they or aren't they? Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's long-rumored romance was basically confirmed this past week -- by one of his friends! It was then retracted. During an appearance on the "Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast, former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Claudia Jordan said of Jamie and Katie, "He is very happy with her. I like that he seems very happy." That was the most one-the-record confirmation to date. However, the next day, Claudia said she "misspoke" and didn't know anything about the romance. Hmmmm, seems fishy.
The past week in celebrity news was dominated by headlines about a sad and tragic death, a possible budding romance, a rap-world breakup and happy pregnancy news. First, the romance news. Are they or aren't they? Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's long-rumored romance was basically confirmed this past week -- by one of his friends! It was then retracted. During an appearance on the "Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast, former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Claudia Jordan said of Jamie and Katie, "He is very happy with her. I like that he seems very happy." That was the most one-the-record confirmation to date. However, the next day, Claudia said she "misspoke" and didn't know anything about the romance. Hmmmm, seems fishy.