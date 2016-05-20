Courtney Stodden's pregnant, Blake Lively's misstep & more ICYMI news for May 15-20

This past week in celebrity news was a mixed bag. It saw everything from huge debts (we're talking about you, Charlie Sheen) to court losses. There was also a bit of celebrity baby news, but perhaps none more shocking than this: Doug Hutchison and Courtney Stodden are expecting a baby! It was revealed this week that the controversial reality stars who are in an even more controversial marriage will soon be parents. Courtney, 21, and Doug, 55, told their friends via a video. They told their rest of the world on Instagram. She's four weeks along, according to her social media feed.

