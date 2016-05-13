Ryan Gosling's a dad again, Kylie Jenner is single and more ICYMI news for May 8-13

The past week in celebrity news saw one 33-year marriage implode, as well as the end of a longtime off-and-on romance. It also saw its fair share of baby news, with Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling dominating those headlines. The couple pulled off the ultimate surprise: They had their baby and no one knew! The couple welcomed daughter Amada Lee Gosling on April 29, 2016, but news wasn't revealed until TMZ discovered her birth certificate this week. Even more stealth? News of Eva's pregnancy had only come to light a few weeks earlier. The actors are notoriously private, but to be able keep a birth under wraps for more than a week, well, that's Houdini-esque!

