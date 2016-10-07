Kim Kardashian was robbed, Tori Spelling is pregnant and more ICYMI news for Oct. 2-7

What a whirlwind in the week of celebrity news. There were engagements, splits and pregnancies. Really, though, Kim Kardashian West's horrific experience in Paris was the talk of the week. On Oct. 2, the reality star was robbed at gunpoint in her apartment. Five men reportedly gagged and bound Kim and put her in bathtub while they made off with about $10 million in jewelry. Her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was reportedly watching over sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the time and wasn't with Kim. The culprits have not been found. Afterward, she quickly fled Paris and headed back to New York to be with her husband, Kanye West. Reports indicate that Kim will now change everything in regards to her social media presence and public appearances. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is also now on hiatus for the unforeseeable future.

