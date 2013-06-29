iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Portrait Studio

Miley Cyrus Wonderwall photo booth iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party

By Wonderwall Editors

They came, they saw, they struck a pose. Music's hottest artists weren't camera shy at Wonderwall.com's exclusive portrait studio during the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party at the Fontainebleau hotel on June 29, 2013. Ke$ha, Miley Cyrus and LL Cool J, click through to see your favorite singers get real in Miami.

Looking fierce in a black cut-out vintage Versace dress, Miley Cyrus worked it at Wonderwall.com's exclusive portrait studio during the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami on June 29, 2013.