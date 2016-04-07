A look back at Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger's friendship

It's been eight years since Heath Ledger suddenly passed away from an accidental overdose, a death that sent shock waves through the entertainment world. It's also had a profound affect on Jake Gyllenhaal, who says death wasn't something on his radar until then. Jake spoke with People magazine and Entertainment Weekly about his friend's death, saying, "Personally, it affected me in ways I can't necessarily put in words or even would want to talk about publicly," he said. "In terms of professionally, I think I was at an age where mortality was not always clear to me." Jake and Heath became incredibly close while filming the 2005 film. For Jake, the idea of losing a friend was basically a foreign concept. "I think you live in this bubble, too, of making films ... There are real friends, and there is a real community," he said of the experience of making the iconic movie with Heath. "There is also that [new Macklemore song] where he says, 'The curtain closes and nobody notices' ... I think that's true, and I think that's okay. But I think at the time, I assumed everyone would notice - and they did with Heath dying, but I think it [gave me] the experience of, 'This is fleeting.' And none of the attention or synthesized love that comes from the success of a film really matters at all. What matters is the relationships you make when you make a film, and the people you learn from when you're preparing for a film. That changed a lot for me." In happier times, the two were all smiles after a press conference to present "Brokeback Mountain" on Sept. 2, 2005. Click through to see the beautiful friendship that was Heath and Jake…