Jenny McCarthy Is Feeling Peckish and More LOL Pics

Jenny McCarthy

By Michael Mullen

We asked our Facebook friends to write a caption for this rather striking photo of The Queen of Cheese, Jenny McCarthy. We have three -- yes, three! -- winners this week.

The first, Anne Pirri wrote that this bird is attacking Jenny because she's "fowling around." (We're suckers for a pun, Anne.)

In a slightly perplexing, yet hilarious, response, Jas Croxford said that Jenny is under assault for "gurgitating to [the bird's] young." (We're going to work "gurgitating" into our daily vocabulary!)

RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook

And this third winner was the very first comment we received after posting the pic. Barbara Weber Eltz wrote, simply, "An idiot." Short and sweet and, quite possibly, accurate.

Thanks, everybody! Give it another go next week.