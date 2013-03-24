Jessica Simpson's daughter steals the spotlight at an event for her fashion line

Us Weekly

Who wants to give Maxwell a hug? Jessica Simpson's adorable nearly 11-month-old daughter completely stole the spotlight from her mom, who's expecting her second child, at a Jessica Simpson Girl's Collection event in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, March 23.

The pregnant "Fashion Star" mentor, 32, brought Maxwell with her to promote her fashion line with sister Ashlee Simpson at Southpark Mall. While Jessica and Ashlee were signing autographs for fans, Maxwell sat on the table and gave super cute poses for photographers. Last week, Jessica tweeted a photo of her baby girl with big pouty lips, writing, "Maxwell has her momma's pout down pat."

Jessica, who accidentally let slip in March that she and fiance Eric Johnson are expecting a baby boy, looked beautiful at the event in a maroon-colored dress and black blazer that accentuated her growing baby bump. The second-time mom-to-be posed with sister Ashlee, 28, who showed off her slim frame in a white printed dress.

Johnson also attended the event to help out his pregnant fiancee. "Jessica is in an amazing mood," a source told Us Weekly of the event. "Eric is very attentive, making sure that she feels fine. ... Ashlee is having fun, too. Ashlee is being great with the fans. They both are."

